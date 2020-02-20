Bhopal: IPS Officers, kin relive childhood

Bhopal: A two-day IPS Meet inaugurated with Sports Meet at Lal Parade Ground in the city. Officials along with their kin participated in the meet with great zeal.

Excitement could be clearly witnessed while they all took part in various fun games like sack race, 3 leg race, pitthu, passing the ball (musical run), putting ball inside glass by hockey stick, ‘Piche Dekhe Maar Khai’ and enjoyed a lot.

They also played Tambola at cruise. Besides that, they relived the childhood and took part in craft activities like drawing sheets with colour for kids, aeroplane preparation, boat preparation and 3D sceneries.