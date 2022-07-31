Bhopal: Institute of Indian Interior Designers Flagship event; poster released for SHOWCASE 2.0

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A poster was released on Saturday at Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID)’s flagship event SHOWCASE 2.0 at a city hotel on Saturday.

SHOWCASE is an exhibition for interiors and building related material and services which is to be held from August 15 to August 18 here at BHEL, Dussehra Maidan.

Talking to media persons, IIID Chairperson Ravisha Merchant said, “The event is not just a commercial show; it is a celebration of interior designing and architecture which intends to bring the trader, designer and consumer under one roof.”

She added, “IIID believes in mentorship, therefore the event and workshop is mainly for shaping the school children’s mind. Along with the event a workshop will also be held.”

As per IIID authorities the event aims to bring together the latest trends from diverse verticals of interiors and construction industry. This year IIID Bhopal region is hosting the second edition of the show and they expect participation in maximum numbers.

DGM Central India, Rahul Sharma said that, “This event is special as it is being conducted by the fraternity.” Also, more than 40 registrations of exhibitors have been done till now for the events, as per IIID.

After the poster release event, a programme named “The Man Who Paints His Dream” was organised later in the evening in which architect Hiren Patel was also present and he shared a presentation of his work and narrated his designing journey to IIID members and guests.