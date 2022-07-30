Bhopal: Wife took away jewelry for a party at parental home, hubby files police complaint

Representational Pic | Photo credits: Getty images

OUR STAFF REPORTER

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh)

A man has filed complaint against his wife for taking away jewelry worth more than Rs 62 lakh to wear in a party, said the Habibganj police on Saturday.

The issue is related to high profile political family of state Madhya Pradesh.

Police station in-charge Manishraj Bahadoria told Free Press that Aditya Vijay Singh resident of Arera colony has filed the complaint to the police on Friday evening.

In the complaint he had alleged that his wife Mirnali Singh who is presently living with her parents in district Panna had taken the jewelry worth more than Rs 60 lakh to attend a party from his house on November 7, 2021”, he added.

The complainant also stated that since the party was over he asked to bring back the jewelry, but every time she raises some issue and avoid to bring the jewelry back to home. “After repeated effort, when she did not brought the jewelry, Aditya Pratap filed the complaint against his wife”, he said.

The police have registered the case under section 406 of IPC (criminal breach of trust. —Whoever commits criminal breach of trust shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both), and have started the investigations.