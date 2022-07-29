Bhopal: Nine officers, staff feted with Tiger Conservation Award

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tiger Foundation Society organised a lecture, photo exhibition, documentaries, street play and felicitation ceremony at the Academy of Administration in the city to mark International Tiger Day on Friday.

The winners of the Tiger Day Quiz and the photo of the month showing wildlife and nature festivals were announced. The quiz was organised online to make public awareness about tiger conservation. Nine officers/staff were awarded with the Tiger Conservation Award for excelling at the protected area/division level of Madhya Pradesh.

Director, Bombay National History Society, Mumbai, Bivas Pandav was a special guest. He delivered a lecture on ‘Tiger conservation in Madhya Pradesh and future prospects’. A three documentaries including ‘Satpura: A Tale of Seven Hills,’ ‘Secret Life of Bhopal Tigers' and ‘A day in the life of Vanrakshak,’ were screened.

Principal Secretary, forest, Ashok Barnwal was chief guest. He appreciated the excellent works done in the direction of wildlife conservation in Madhya Pradesh and talked about the future decisions related to forest conservation. Besides, a three-day photo exhibition was held to make the public aware about the conservation of tigers at DB Mall, Bhopal. A street play sending out the message to save tigers was also staged.