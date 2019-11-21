Bhopal: Innovations should be taken up in the interest of citizens: CM

BHOPAL: Innovations should be taken up in the interest of citizens without hesitation and fear said chief minister Kamal Nath during the inauguration of the training session of the chief municipal officers, here on Thursday.

The CM has said that to provide better services to the citizens with effective system, they should take up innovations without fear and hesitation. He said that services should show new thinking, attitude and viewpoint.

He added that changes are taking place in every region of the country and the whole world. Villages have changed in the last thirty years, and there has been a difference in the thinking of the villagers too. He said that we have to keep in mind that in the changed circumstances what will be the nature of better services for general citizens. There is a need to change the system for this.

The Chief Minister said to the newly appointed chief municipal officers that they should work without fear to provide better services to the citizens as per new techniques, innovations and their current requirements, only then they can give better results.

He said that I wish to give an hour’s lecture on urban development in the training session. The Chief Minister said that the basic concept of smart city is that we should give cities a state-of-the-art appearance, but at the same time try to change the working process of daily life of citizens.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh said that the cities should be developed in such a manner that our city becomes a model of urban development in the whole country. He said that the urban bodies must make use of their assets to increase additional income so that the cities become self-reliant.