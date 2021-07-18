Bhopal: Income tax principal commissioner Mridula Bajpai’s English novel to be released today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An English novel, A Handful of Purple Sky, penned by Mridula Bajpai will be released at Zoom Meeting at 5 pm on Sunday, which is July 18, 2021.

Bajpai is a principal commissioner, income tax department, in Bhopal. She holds a master's degree and PhD in English literature. She has five novels to her credit, four in Hindi and one in English. A Handful of Purple Sky is her latest work in English.

The online event is being organised by Club Literati, Bhopal, and Amaryllis. Club Literati president Seema Raizada will hold conversation with the author during the online event.