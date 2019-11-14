Bhopal: Impose fine on vacant plots owners: Minister

BHOPAL: Amid reports of rising in number of dengue patients, public health and family welfare minister Tulsiram Silawat has ordered to impose fine on vacant plots owners.

The plots often turn into breeding ground for vector borne disease due to accumulation of rainwater.

He has also asked for help from self help groups and NGOs to help in eradication of dengue from state.

He also visited Saket Nagar to monitor the action being taken by administration.

He was accompanied by collector Tarun Pithode and Bhopal Municipal Corporation commissioner Vijay Dutta.

He checked the water tanks in the area and instructed the residents to keep the tanks covered.

He said that the mosquitoes responsible for dengue breed in stagnant water and that is why we must not allow accumulation of water around.

He informed about the measures being taken by the administration for the issue.