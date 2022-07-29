e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Illegally built shanty of NSA accused razed

Criminal had raised structure on government land

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 12:41 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of local administration, escorted by police, razed the shanty of a habitual criminal who has been booked under NSA, said the Kamla Nagar police on Thursday.

The 21-year-old criminal had raised the structure on encroached government land. The accused has as many as 11 cases registered against him in Kamla Nagar police station.

Police station in-charge Anil Vajpyee told media that the accused Latif Sheikh, a resident of Rajiv Nagar is a habitual law offender, “as many as 11 cases under different sections have been registered against him in the police station”.

Latif on July 6 had attacked a family leaving a woman injured. The police had arrested him and sent him to jail on the court’s order.

It came to fore that Latif had constructed a shanty by encroaching upon government land. On Thursday a team of administration and police reached the spot and razed the shanty.

