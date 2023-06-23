Bhopal: IISER Hosts Residential Bootcamp Programme For Innovators

fP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The five-day residential bootcamp programme on Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) begins at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal on Thursday. This programme is being jointly organised by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC). The Bootcamp will be a five-day event in which students and faculty members from schools, colleges, and higher education institutes will undergo intensive experimental learning on design thinking, product design, ergonomics, business modelling, and enterprise planning, followed by mentoring and pitching rounds.

The IDE Bootcamp is being organised simultaneously across six locations in India, including NITTTR Chennai, COEP Technical University Pune, IISER Bhopal, NITTTR Chandigarh, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Bhubaneswar. About 300 participants across the country are participating in the bootcamp hosted at IISER Bhopal.