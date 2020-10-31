Bhopal: IGRMS holds Run for Unity to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal organised Run for Unity on the premises of the museum on Saturday to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which is celebrated as National Unity Day.
With all the COVID norms in place, the run was flagged off by director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra from the entrance gate number 1 and ended at Himalayan Village open-air exhibition of the museum.
Mishra said that Sardar Patel had united India and we all have to work to build a prosperous India. The director also administered a national integration oath to the staffers of the museum.
Besides, the film ‘Samvidhan Part -05,’ directed by Shyam Benegal was streamed on the premier YouTube channel of the museum. The film highlights the role of Patel in uniting India and constitutional provisions for the weaker sections, minorities and women.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)