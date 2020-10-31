Bhopal: IGRMS holds Run for Unity to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel

BHOPAL: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal organised Run for Unity on the premises of the museum on Saturday to mark the 145th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

With all the COVID norms in place, the run was flagged off by director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra from the entrance gate number 1 and ended at Himalayan Village open-air exhibition of the museum.