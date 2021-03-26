Bhopal: IGRMS exhibits Pattachitra- stitched palm leaves carved with fine black thread

BHOPAL: Pattachitra, Krishna Janma Katha is the fourth ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month on the official website and social media pages of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal.

The exhibition, which began on Monday, is part of the latest and popular online series of the museum. The height and width of the exhibit, collected from the Chitrakar community of Puri, Odisha in 1998 are 192 cm and 55cm.

Praveen Kumar Mishra, Director, IGRMS says the palm leaf painting ‘Pattachitra’ resembles the old murals of the religious center of Puri, Odisha. The best works of Pattachitra are found in and around Puri, especially in the village of Raghurajpur.