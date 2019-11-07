Bhopal: ‘If PM ignores us, we will stage sit-in before of PM House’, Diggy writes to Shivraj

BHOPAL: You and me are the former chief minister of the state. I request you to spare sometime to meet the Prime Minister- to appraise him about the needs of the state and I am sure that he will not ignore our demands and if he ignores us, we will stage a sit-in before of PM House. Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh has written to Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, here on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh has written to all 39 MPs of the state to come forward in the interest of public.

In his letter he claimed that the state has been badly affected in flood. The crops of thousands of farmers got damaged. The state government did commendable work in extending the relief on primary basis from its budget but the Central government, despite the tour of Central study team, has not released Rs 6621 crore from National Relief fund and Rs 2,258 crore to the state government- for roads and reconstruction of infrastructure.

He stated that from MP out of 40 member of parliament 36 are from BJP and they are not dispatching their public responsibilities.

He said that Chouhan sat on the dharna against the UPA government and also had observed fast to highlight the step motherly behaviour done by the UPA government on March 6,2014.