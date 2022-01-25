Bhopal: Icy wind grips state intensifying biting cold

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Biting cold intensified because of icy wind in state especially in western parts with further sharp drop in night temperature on intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Drop in night temperature ranged up to over 5 degree Celsius. Pachmarhi recorded drop of 4.4 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 2.6 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded drop of 4.4 degree Celsius in night temperature settled at 5.5 degree Celsius.

According to meteorological department, a set of active western disturbance over the mountains and its induced circulation over the northern plains has infused winter chill in central India. Icy wind is arriving from northern belt of the country which is responsible for cold in the state.

Meteorological department officer PK Saha said, “Western parts recorded maximum drop in night temperature. Eastern parts are likely to experience biting cold or cold day like situation on January 26. Current spell of winter-chill is likely to persist for three to four days more in Madhya Pradesh.”

Cities - night temp(deg/cel)

Pachmarhi - 2.6

Raisen - 4.5

Guna - 5.4

Bhopal - 5.5

Khajuraho - 5.5

Nowgong - 5.5

Dhar - 5.7

Shajapur - 6.0

Ratlam - 6.2

Sagar - 7.2

Khandwa - 7.4

Gwalior - 7.5

Betul - 7.5

Indore - 7.8

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:47 PM IST