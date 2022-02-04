Bhopal: IAS officer Niyaz Khan to write a book to portray right image of Islam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The IAS officer Niyaz Khan said that he would write a book to portray the right image of Islam that is being maligned by vested forces from across the world.

Niyaz said that he would study English version of holy book Quran to understand it better. The religion has been spoilt by fundamentalists and extremists by presenting false image of a great religion, Niyaz told Free Press.

It might take at least two years or more to complete the book. This book too will be written in fiction form, said Khan, who already has six books to his credit.

Islam is a wonderful religion but is being misconstrued by certain forces from across the world. A proper researched book needs to be written to quell the misunderstandings, he added.

Khan has filed case against makers of Ashram web series. He has accused the makers of copying several characters and sequences from his book.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 11:26 PM IST