Bhopal: Human rights in corona times need of hour, says MPHRC member Manohar Mamtani

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): There is a need to understand the essence of human rights, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, said member of MP Human Rights Commission Manohar Mamtani.

Mamtani was speaking as a chief guest at a virtual training programme on human rights on Monday. The Internal Quality Assurance Cell in association with The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) social work department had organised the event.

The first session was on human rights, which was addressed by Prof Kavita Singh from West Bengal National University of Judical Science. She threw light on constitutional provisions, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and international covenants regarding human rights with relevant examples.

The second session on human rights institutions in India was addressed by Prof RR Patil from Jamia Milia Islamia University. He mentioned how social exclusion is violating human rights and that the role of social workers is to ensure the rights of individuals are preserved and how human rights organisations took independent stand in various cases.

In the third session on rights of women and children, director of Aawaj Sanstha, Bhopal, Prashat Dubey explained the areas of exploitation of the vulnerable sections like bonded labour, child labour.

The last session was on Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, SC/ST issues and Forest Rights Act, 2006. Assistant Professor Sushmita Dhar from Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata, shed light on the subject.

Principal Dr Fr John P J emphasised that social workers need to know about human rights, which will help them to work in the field with confidence. The programme was coordinated by Sheeba Joseph, Associate Professor and IQAC coordinator and Anurupa, Asst Professor, with the help of four student volunteers Dayan, Allen, Lama and Joyis. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sponsored the event.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:24 PM IST