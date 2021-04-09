Bhopal: How long will they live? Yamraj asked Chitragupta on seeing people without masks at railway station

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yamraj along with his accountant Chitragupta landed at the Habibganj railway station in the city on Thusday. When Yamraj saw some people moving around without masks, he asked Chitragupta how long they would live. On Chitragupta’s request, Yamraj forgave violators but warned them if he finds them not adhering to corona-protection norms in future, he would take them with him.

Two persons dressed as Yamraj and Chitragupta reached the railway station under health awareness campaign launched by Search and Research Development Society. They were accompanied by a team of folk artistes who staged street plays and puppet shows at the station themed on how to protect oneself from coronavirus infection.

The event was organised in association with Bhopal district administration, National Council for Science and Technology communication and Bhopal Railway Division. Habibganj railway station manager Anil Kumar Rai, railway police force ASI Avdhesh Kumar Sen and society vice president Rajeev Kumar Jain were present.

Signature campaign

Search and Research Development Society has launched Jagrukta Rath and signature campaign through short films, audio and video messages to create awareness among people about Covid-19. The Rath began from Ayodhya Nagar in the city on Thursday and moved around Karond, Etkhedi and Bairasia. Citizens took pledge to adhere to corona-protection protocol under signature campaign.