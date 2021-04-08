Bhopal: Govt records say 8 deaths, in 5 days it’s over 100 in reality

Bhopal: The situation arising out of the corona pandemic has become highly distressing in the state capital. The administration, however, is trying to hide the figures of deaths and those of the ailing people, instead of curbing the disease.

The number of last rites of the corona-infected patients during the past five days in the state capital was more than 100. Nearly 80 bodies of those who died of corona were cremated at the Bhadbhada Vrisham Ghat (cremation ground). Most of them belonged to the state capital, but a few were from nearby districts.

However, the government records have shown only eight deaths. Bhopal saw 40 deaths on Thursday and bodies of those people were cremated at Vishram Ghat or buried at the burial ground.

On April 7, 33 people, on April 6, 12, on April 5, nine, and on April 4, 17 people were cremated or buried. All of them have fallen prey to the coronavirus.

After one year of the spread of the virus in the capital, this has been the highest number of deaths that the city has witnessed.

The number of deaths increased because of rise in number of patients whose conditions suddenly deteriorated. As the number of patients has increased, the doctors are not able to pay more attention that they gave to the patients last year.

Additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman recently said that the figures provided by the health department might not be called correct.

The private hospitals are not providing information about the number of deaths.

But it is clear that there is incorrect information about the number of deaths. It is also said that if the correct figures of death come to light, it will indicate the government’s failure.

There are 5,000 active cases in the state capital. Therefore, the figures of death have increased.