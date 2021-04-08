Bhopal: Furore over interchange of inter-faith bodies at Hamidia Hospital mortuary

Bhopal: A serious lapse has been reported from Hamidia Hospital when inter-faith bodies were interchanged. It led to chaos at Hamidia Hospital when the families complained about it. Two mortuary boys have been suspended for their mistake. Dr ID Chaurasia, medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital, will conduct a further probe into the matter.

Zahir Khan, Lalghati, said his friend, Jabbar had admitted his mother, 70-year-old Nafis, after she developed breathing problems due to Covid. She died and the body was put in the mortuary. When they reached the mortuary to get her body on Thursday, they found it was not the body of Nafis.

After this, the members of the Hindu family of Shanti Bai, 50, were called to Hamidia Hospital. Her family members said that the face of the body was shown, but later on, the other body (Muslim) was packed and it was cremated according to Hindu rituals. The Hamidia Hosptial administration intervened in the matter and settled the issue by convincing the Muslim family which agreed to the burial of the ashes according to Muslims rituals.

‘Finally convinced’

“The family members of Shanti Bai first approached us. The mortuary boys showed the photo and the relatives identified it, but the mortuary boys could not verify the tag. So, they mistakenly handed over the body of Nafis to the Hindu family which cremated it according to Hindu rituals. Later, only when the Muslim family came to us, the mistake was detected. We’ve settled the issue after a talk with both the families. The Muslim family was finally convinced that they would bury the ashes according to Muslim rituals,” said Dr ID Chaurasia, Medical Superintendent of Hamidia Hospital.