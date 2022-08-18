Bhopal: Hindi helped Indian culture survive during invasions, says Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has said that Hindi was one of the key factors that helped Indian culture survive a series of invasions by outsiders.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the four-day ‘Sahitya Sangam’ and ‘27th Pavas Vyakhyanmala’, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, at Hindi Bhawan on Thursday.

Chief guest Gautam threw light on tribal literature and dialects. He said that dialects are rivers, which mingle with the ocean of language. So, first of all, there is a need to strengthen the dialects,” he said. “There is also a need for protecting literary culture. And for this we need to preserve and protect thoughts and writings,” he said.

Culture and tourism minister Usha Thakur said, “If we serve a language other than our mother tongue, we will never be able to achieve success. I don’t have words to praise the organisers of this event,” she said.

Thakur announced a grant of Rs. 11 lakh for Hindi Bhawan and also assured of help in the future.

Author Santosh Choubey spoke on connecting youth with literature. He said that Hindi is being taught in 112 universities in the country as well as in universities abroad.

Suryaprasad Dixit presided over the inaugural function. He said that there is still a lack of writing on science in Hindi and this needs to change. Dixit also threw light on New Education Policy and women’s writing.

Vice-president of the Samiti Raghunandan Sharma proposed a vote of thanks. He urged the assembly speaker to get the Library Act implemented in the state. “ The Act has been enacted but unfortunately is yet to be implemented,” Dixit said.

A book ‘Madhya Pradesh Katha,’ written by Santosh Choubey was launched.

President and secretary of the committee SP Dubey and Kailash Chandra Pant respectively were present along with literature lovers. Surendra Bihari Goswami conducted the session.

Read Also Indore: Centre for Fabless Foundry might come up in the state