Bhopal: 'Highest Crimes Against Dalits In Congress-ruled Rajasthan,' Says BJP SC Morcha President

Bhopal: 'Will Take Out Rallies For Social Unity & Harmony', Says BJP SC Morcha President Lalsingh Arya | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National president of BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha, Lal Singh Arya said that the highest number of atrocities against Dalits and rapes are happening in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. Talking to the media persons during a press conference held at the state party office in Bhopal on Monday, Arya alleged that caste certificates of Dalits are not being made in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Responding to Congress' allegation that Dalits are remembered as soon as the elections arrive and the incident of a Dalit man’s face and body being smeared with human excreta in Chhatarpur, Arya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Shivraj government in the state have done several works in the interests of Dalits.

Arya further told the media about BJP’s Samrasta Yatra to be taken out in the state. BJP will take out five rallies in the state with the aim of giving the message of social unity and harmony, with the help of Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

CM Chouhan To Inaugurate Samrasta Yatra From Singrauli

Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate the Yatra from Sheopur, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Singrauli, Usha Thakur and Antar Singh Arya from Neemuch, Bhupendra Singh from Balaghat and Kailash Vijayvargiya from Mandav.

“These five yatras will last for 18 days and will reach Sagar on the 19th day. Soil, holy river water and food will be collected from 53 thousand villages.

Five Yatra Raths have been dispatched from Bhopal on Sunday. Charan Paduka is also there in the chariot. For the yatra, 21 teams have been formed in the state, along with teams in districts and the assembly,” Arya said.

PM Modi In Sagar On August 12

The world's largest temple of Saint Ravidas is being built in Sagar district. On August 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple.