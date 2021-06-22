Bhopal: Here is last chance to verify your documents, Madhya Pradesh government tells teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Commissioner, School Education, has said that selected teachers who haven’t completed verification of their documents will be given a last chance. They can get their documents verified till June 23.
Over 21,000 teachers selected to teach in government schools two years back are waiting for final appointment, which was stuck due restrictions imposed in view of pandemic.
According to department officials, 594 selected teachers haven’t got their documents verified. MP Online has sent SMS to them besides displaying their names on MP Online portal.
The school education department has made it clear that their candidature will be cancelled if they fail to get their documents verified till June 23. Most selected teachers had got their documents verified till June 15.
Sources said appointment letters for newly selected teachers are expected to be given from July.
