Bhopal: Health employees protest Sarthak App attendance system

Patwaris had opposed earlier

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Health employees protested the government order to register attendance through the Sarthak App, in JP Hospital on Thursday. Thumb impression attendance is already in vogue. Sarthak App is additional device for attendance, according to health employees federation. Earlier, patwaris had protested mandatory attendance through Sarthak App. The health employees came out and protested on Thursday on the call of the Health Officer Employees Federation in Jai Prakash Hospital premises.

Health Officer Employees Mahasangh (Federation) president Surendra Kaurav said, ‘When there is thumb impression system for attendance and health employees offer 24-hour service, there is no use of Sarthak App. The employees who are working in rural areas, do not even have android phones. In such a situation, they cannot report their attendance. Practically it is not appropriate that the department should reconsider and cancel the order, he added.

