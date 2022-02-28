Bhopal: Harassed by in-laws, woman commits suicide; husband and his parents arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 39-year-old woman’s husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law were arrested and sent to jail here on Sunday, who allegedly harassed the woman for dowry that drove the woman to end her life by suicide.

The incident of suicide had taken place on January 20, 2022. However, police were investigating the case.

The investigation officer posted at Gautam Nagar police station, Amar Singh told Free Press that there was no suicide note but after a month long investigation and on the basis of statements given by the family members of the deceased, the police came to know that the victim was harassed by her in-laws for dowry and the husband used to beat the woman for no reason.

The husband of the victim is working as a collection agent in a bank.

On the basis of the evidence the police registered an FIR against the woman’s husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law under sections 498 and 306 of IPC that led to arrest of the three. They were produced before a court and sent to jail.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 01:01 PM IST