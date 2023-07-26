Bhopal: Half Of BJP Legislators May be Denied Tickets | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than half of the BJP legislators may be deprived of tickets in the ensuing assembly election. It came to light after state election in charge Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, state party president VD Sharma and organizational general secretary Hitanand Sharma conducted a survey of 130 seats.

Among the legislators, there are many ministers who are on a sticky wicket in their own constituencies. The report on 130 seats has been made on the basis of surveys by various agencies, on the feedback of the in charges of assembly constituencies and on that of local leaders.

Out of 130 seats, the BJP is holding 127. The survey of three other seats, represented by legislators Sanjeev Kushwaha, Rajesh Shukla and Rana Vikram Singh, was also conducted since they joined the BJP.

The surveys clearly indicated that these legislators are on a slippery ground in their constituencies. There are a few legislators whose position may improve in the coming days. Yet, there are a few others who may not get tickets, because the party has no other way.

Among the legislators whose report card is not up to the mark, there are many ministers for whom winning the ensuing election will be difficult.

Such legislators have been told that if they are not able to improve their position, they may not get tickets. Among the legislators, whose report card is not good, there are many senior leaders.

There are negative reports about many legislators and ministers who defected to the BJP along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. According to reports, the central leadership of the BJPwill take a decision on the supporters of Scindia.

BJP Conducting Two Surveys

The BJP is conducting two surveys. A national agency is doing one survey and a state agency is conducting the other. After the survey of these agencies, the seats will be reviewed again.