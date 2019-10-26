Bhopal: Gymnastic Championship: State capital players bag 31 medals

BHOPAL: The players of the state capital have bagged as many as 31 medals including 18 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals at the State Inter-school Gymnastic Championship, held at Indore from October 19 to 22.

Asif Shah clinched a gold medal in the U-17 artistic event while Shivani Namdev won 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the U-14 girls’ category and bagged overall third position in the event.

Nayani Manocha won two silver and one bronze medal in the U-14 girls’ category of the rhythmic gymnast event and bagged overall second position.

In the U-17 girls’ category rhythmic gymnast event, Sanskriti Parihar won four gold medals and bagged overall first position in the event. Vibha Srivastava won two bronze medals in the same event.

In the U-19 girls’ category rhythmic gymnast event, Dhara Pal won a gold, two silver and one bronze medal and finished overall second in the event.

In acrobatics mix pair event, Himanshi Hariya and Ganga Satude bagged gold medal and Ajay Mishra and Mohit Sharma won a gold medal in the boys’ pair event of acrobatics.

The medalists met the director of Sports and Youth Welfare SL Thaosen at the Tatya Tope stadium on Saturday. He congratulated the players for their achievements and encouraged them for the further competitions.

All the medal winners are getting trained under the guidance of gymnastic coaches, Tatya Tope stadium, Shumayla Khan and Narendra Mahawar.