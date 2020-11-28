Bhopal: Gwalior city planner caught taking Rs5L bribe arrested

BHOPAL: The Economic Offences Wing has arrested city planner Pradeep Verma of Gwalior for taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a builder in the city on Saturday. The SP EOW, Amit Singh, said the builder had filed a complaint stating that, when he wanted to start a pending and incomplete housing project in the city, Verma had asked for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to give the new approval.

After bargaining, the planner asked the builder to give Rs 5 lakh as a first instalment and said the decision on the subsequent payment would be taken later.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid. Verma called the builder near the water head tank situated near the Thatiput police station. The dealing was done in a car and, as soon as it was completed, the builder gave the signal. At this, the police team standing by near the car, stepped up and caught the planner red-handed. The SP said he was taken to his residence situated in Vinay Nagar and the EOW team searched his house. They seized cash worth Rs 2 lakh, besides jewellery, property papers, files of Gwalior Municipal Corporation, details of bank accounts and other documents. The team is investigating the case in accordance with the disproportionate assets angle.

About two months ago, Verma had reached the sites of the builder and threatened to raze the constructions. Sources said Verma had asked for a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to settle the issue. It is claimed that the builder paid Rs 10 lakh to avoid any action at his site.