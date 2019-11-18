Bhopal: Govt wakes up to fee hike for MPPSC exams after Ravish’s letter

BHOPAL: The letter written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath by Magsaysay award winner and senior journalist Ravish Kumar on MPPSC hiking fees for various online examinations has made the government alert.

Nath has expressed concern and urged the MPPSC to withdraw the fee hike. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has hiked fee from Rs 1200 to Rs 2500 for general category for online examinations while it has hiked fee from Rs 600 to Rs 1250 for reserved category candidates.

Nath also urged the MPPSC to withdraw fee hike decision as it was done without bringing the matter into his knowledge. Nath said the MPPSC should review its decision. The government is working on providing jobs to youths and the decision of fee hike will be detrimental to their interests. It is said that the MPPSC may withdraw fee hike following Nath’s concern.

Ravish has written a letter to Chief Minister Nath stating that the MPPSC has hiked the fee for online examinations more than two-fold. Candidates of other states are being discriminated as they have to pay the double fees. Why it is being done with unemployed youths? He quipped as to why the government is charging Rs 2500 for merely filling examination form and has the government exhausted its sources of revenue? Ravish said, “it seemed that examinations are now a blood-thirsty industry.” “It is true that political awareness of Indian youths has turned communal but it is not proper to kill it further.”

“Don’t do it with the youths of Hindi-belt, who are deprived of good education.”

Ravish further added that some people who are supporting JNU fee hike may also come in support of your government’s decision. They have to marry taking dowry and have to recover their expenses from some other person. Ravish wrote that it would have been a welcome move had you worked for making examinations more transparent instead of hiking the fee. It would have been praiseworthy had the examination calendar was made and candidates were given the joining dates. According to Ravish, fee of Rs 1200 is too much.