Bhopal: Govt Kind To Some Leaders Given Political Appointments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cancellation of 46 political appointments has kicked up a row in the ruling party. Although the government has cancelled the appointments, it has yet to remove some of the politicians from the posts. The decision to remove some politicians and keep a few of them has entailed resentment among the politicians in the ruling party. Those who have been removed from the posts after revoking the appointments are senior leaders who have been associated with the organisation for a long time.

On the other hand those who have been kept in their present positions were appointed on the ground of their castes. No order has, however, been issued to remove chairperson of Tribal Financial and Development Corporation Nirmala Barela, chairman of OBC Financial Development Corporation Sawan Sonkar, head of the Kol Development Authority Ramlal Rotel, chairman of Bamboo Handicraft Board Ghanshyam Poronia, chairman of MP Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribe Welfare Board Babulal Banjara, head of Bharia Development Authority inesh Kumar Anjariya, chairman of Sahriya Development Authority Tursan Pal Baraiya, chairman of Kesh Shilpi Board Nandkishore Verma, chairman of Singrauli Development Authority Dileep Shah, Tel Ghani Board chairman Ravikaran Sahu, Ahilya Welfare Board chairman Rajendra Singh, Head of Kush Welfare Board Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Madhua Welfare Board Sitaram Batham, Devnarayan Board chairman Raghuveer Singh, State-level Deendayal Antyodaya Karyakram Samiti head Rampal Singh, Rajak Kalyan Board chairman Mahesh Dhalia, Vishwakarma Welfare Board chairman Premnarayan Verma, Swarnakala Board chairman Durgesh Soni, Parshuram Board chairman Vishnu Rajoriya, Veer Tejaji Kalyan Board chairman Lakshminarayan Gora, Puribai Keer Kalyan Board head Gayaprasad Keer, Jai Minesh Welfare Board Lalaram Meena, Silai Kala Board chairman Manohar Maheshwari and deputy chairman of Indore Development Authority Rakesh Shukla.

Because these leaders have not been removed, there is resentment among those who have worked for the party organisation and got political appointments. A leader, who was removed from a corporation, said that had the government wished, he would have resigned, but the way he was shunted out, created an awkward situation for him among party workers.