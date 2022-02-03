Bhopal: Government teacher donates all retirement benefits of Rs 40 lakh to school

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of a government primary school in Panna district in Bundelkhand region, Vijay Kumar Chansoriya has donated all the money from his employee provident fund and gratuity- over Rs 40 lakh- for poor students on the day of his retirement on January 31, after 39 years of service.

Vijay Kumar Chansoriya made the announcement to donate the money at a farewell programme organised in his school on his last day at work at Government Primary School, Khandia on Monday.

When asked how will he ensure that the money he donated is used for the right cause Chansoriya replied that he will form a trust that will help all the poor students in Raksiha cluster under which the govt primary school Khandia falls. The trust will include principal of Raksiha Govt School too.

“I have served in this school at Khandia and the Raksiha cluster has over 30-40 schools in it fold. Besides the principal, sarpanch of the panchayat, social workers and other people with undisputed background will be included in the trust,” said Chansoriya.

What works will be done with this money and Chansoriya replies that there are large numbers of students from the deprived section of society. They do not have nominal admission fee or fee for the exams. The trust will deposit exam and admission fee of such students besides helping them with books and stationery.

“I have decided to mark a place somewhere around where I will celebrate birth and death anniversaries of renowned people who have contributed for the country. This will motivate the students as well,” he added.

I have taken consent of my wife and children. No one can lessen suffering in the world, but we should do whatever good we can said Chansoriya.

The retired teacher said that he had struggled a lot. He operated a rickshaw and sold milk to complete his studies. He became a teacher in 1983. Chansoriya has two sons- one working in Women and Child Development Department and the other one in Railways. His daughter is married and his son-in-law is manager in a national bank.

"I came across poor students who lived in deprivation and donated for them. I saw their happiness whenever I helped them. I see God when I see children smiling- especially when they are helped in distress,” said Chansoriya.

The retired teacher said that he will continue to visit school and keep teaching them.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:49 AM IST