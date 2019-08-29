Bhopal: Government opts for PPP mode to build expressway

BHOPAL: The scenario over Bhopal Indore Expressway has totally changed with the change in the state government. It was decided by the BJP government that the state government would give compensation for land acquisition and NHAI would construct the Expressway.

In a meeting convened by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, it was decided that the project would not be given to NHAI and the government would execute the project on PPP mode.

The Bhopal-Indore Expressway will now be constructed on the lines of Lucknow-Agra Expressway, constructed by ex-Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav.

During the presentation of the project before Nath, it was said that the funds for the project would be arranged in three ways. Industrial areas will be developed on exits of the Expressway.

Industries Department will auction the land for industrial area which would provide fund to the government. A toll barrier would also be put on the Expressway to recover the cost of construction.

The construction of Expressway will result in hike in land prices of the surrounding areas. The government would charge 15 extra on registration of the land bought in this area.

Nath, said the Expressway should be constructed in such a way that it would become a huge centre to enhance economic activities and availability of employment.

Nath asked the officials to speed up the process of land acquisition for the Expressway. He said satellite township should be developed on both sides of the Expressway where all basic facilities related to industries and people will be available.

He also asked to build logistic hub, entertainment centre and dry port. He said the basis concept behind construction of Expressway was to promote economic activities.

Earlier, Nath had a meeting with Union minister for road surface Nitin Gadkari over completing the project under Bharatmala project. The government has now decided that the project would now not be given to NHAI so that it has its full control on the corridor.