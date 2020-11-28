Bhopal: Government hospitals fail to win people’s trust in corona treatment, Chirayu full to its capacity, Hamidia JP, AIIMS empty

BHOPAL: The government hospitals have failed to win people’s trust in the past seven months.

The number of corona patients has begun to shoot up. Chirayu is the only private hospital where government is paying expenses for corona treatment. The government has stopped paying for treatment in other private hospitals.

The government hospitals like Hamidia, JP Hospital and All India Institute of Medical Sciences treat corona patients free of cost.

A patient has to bear the expenses for corona treatment in JK Hospital, Noble Hospital, Bansal Hospital, People’s Hospital, Bhopal Care and RKDF. Those who are afflicted with the coronavirus prefer Chirayu to other hospitals.

Chirayu Hospital can take care of 800 patients, but it has to take more patients than its capacity because of pressure from people. Therefore, the administration has decided that a patient, wishing to get treatment at Chirayu after it is full to its capacity, has to get collector’s recommendations.

On the other hand, there are only 100 patients in Hamidia which has 550 beds in general and ICU wards. There are 300 beds in AIIMS, but there are only 100 patients. Similarly, there are 15 patients in JP Hospital which has 72 beds.

Once patients do not get room in Chirayu, they go to private hospitals instead of government ones where treatment is free of cost. There are capable doctors in Hamidia, JP and AIIMS. But people avoid going there because of the crippling health system in the state. People in MP do not depend on the government hospitals for treatment. So they go to private clinics.