Bhopal: Government employees to go mass leave on March 25 to demand old pension scheme

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government employees’ organisations have decided to go on mass leave on March 25 and take out a rally to demand implementation of Old Pension Scheme, said convener of employees’ federation.

“Madhya Pradesh Karmchari Sangh and other employees’ organisations have decided to go on mass leave on March 25. Employees from across the state will gather in Bhopal and take out a rally,” said Ashok Pandey, state president of Madhya Pradesh Karmchari Sangh.

The rally will be taken out from Jawahar Chowk Barah Daftar in which computer operators, contractual employees and others too will take part.

“We have adopted all methods to aware the government about our demands. We have been giving memorandum to officials at various levels but no one has responded,” said Pandey.

More than one lakh postcards and letters have been sent by employees to the chief minister demanding implementation of old pension scheme. Moreover, dharna and protests have been organised at block, tehsil, district level but to no avail, said Nannulal Malviya, convener of Karmchari Sangh.

Satyendra Pandey of employee’s federation said that the rally on March 25 would be a warning bell for government. If the government does not think about implementing the old pension scheme, a bigger movement will be launched that will have implication of the upcoming assembly elections, he added.

