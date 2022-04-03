Bhopal: Government college writes 'Covid batch' on marksheets, rectifies mistake following DHE’s probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):A college in the state capital issued marksheets to students mentioning Covid along with its year (July-August 2021) much against the government orders. The college principal admitted to the mistake after the matter was found true in a probe conducted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE). Rectifying the mistake, the college has distributed new marksheets to its students.

The authorities of DHE had ordered a probe after it received a complaint that the Govt Gitanjali Girls Post Graduate College distributed marksheets to its students mentioning Covid-19 along with the year and month. More than 5000 students of the college were distributed these marksheets.

“We had placed an anonymous complaint with the department of higher education after people including our parents started calling us ‘Covid batch’ product,” said a student wishing anonymity. A senior official from the department of higher education confirmed that a probe was conducted after the complaint after which the principal of the college Alka David admitted her fault and apologized for it.

As the college is autonomous therefore it prints its own marksheets. The college administration has decided to reprint and redistribute new marksheets to the students where the word covid will be omitted.

Another student from Gitanjali College said that in the year 2021 exams were conducted on open book mode. Everyone in the academic field knows that open book exams were conducted due to corona pandemic and adding insult to injury the marksheet mentions Covid on it, she added.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 10:51 PM IST