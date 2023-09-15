 Bhopal GMC’s Hindi Day: Medical Research Journal 'The Lancet' To Be Published In Hindi
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal GMC’s Hindi Day: Medical Research Journal 'The Lancet' To Be Published In Hindi

Bhopal GMC’s Hindi Day: Medical Research Journal 'The Lancet' To Be Published In Hindi

Medical Cell Mandar' of GMC, to edit it

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:26 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World famous medical journal 'The Lancet' will be published in Hindi. Hindi Cell Medical Education Mandar established in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal will translate it. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang announced this on the occasion of Hindi Day on Thursday.

Minister Sarang said in a joint press conference with Fiona Macnab, Deputy Publishing Head of 'The Lancet' and Shankar Kaul, Head of Algevier Publications India, that 'Hindi Medical Cell' is doing the work of transliteration of MBBS English books into Hindi. 'Mandar' will edit the Hindi translation work of 'The Lancet'.

He said that an authorised MoU will be signed soon for this, which will be for the next 3 years (2024-27), the proceedings of which are in progress. The minister said that 'The Lancet' is like Geeta for medical world. There were continuous positive discussions with the Lancet team for the past several days regarding the Hindi translation of the journal. The minister said that 'The Lancet' is published in English as well as in Spanish and Portuguese. Now Hindi will be the fourth language in which it will be published.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kamal Nath Writes Letter To CM, Demands Relief For Farmers Of Rainfall-deficient Districts
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled