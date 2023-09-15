Bhopal GMC’s Hindi Day: Medical Research Journal 'The Lancet' To Be Published In Hindi

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): World famous medical journal 'The Lancet' will be published in Hindi. Hindi Cell Medical Education Mandar established in Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal will translate it. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang announced this on the occasion of Hindi Day on Thursday.

Minister Sarang said in a joint press conference with Fiona Macnab, Deputy Publishing Head of 'The Lancet' and Shankar Kaul, Head of Algevier Publications India, that 'Hindi Medical Cell' is doing the work of transliteration of MBBS English books into Hindi. 'Mandar' will edit the Hindi translation work of 'The Lancet'.

He said that an authorised MoU will be signed soon for this, which will be for the next 3 years (2024-27), the proceedings of which are in progress. The minister said that 'The Lancet' is like Geeta for medical world. There were continuous positive discussions with the Lancet team for the past several days regarding the Hindi translation of the journal. The minister said that 'The Lancet' is published in English as well as in Spanish and Portuguese. Now Hindi will be the fourth language in which it will be published.