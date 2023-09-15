 Bhopal: Kamal Nath Writes Letter To CM, Demands Relief For Farmers Of Rainfall-deficient Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Kamal Nath Writes Letter To CM, Demands Relief For Farmers Of Rainfall-deficient Districts

Bhopal: Kamal Nath Writes Letter To CM, Demands Relief For Farmers Of Rainfall-deficient Districts

Unequal rainfall has affected the farmers badly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and have demanded relief amount to the farmers of rainfall-deficient districts, here on Thursday.

Unequal rainfall has affected the farmers badly. In some places of the state, above average rainfall have been received and in many districts the farmers are facing inadequate rainfall.

Nath in his letter stated that districts like Khargone, Sehore, Vidisha, Dhar, Neemuch, Harda, Narmadapuram and a few more have reported inadequate rainfall. Because of unequal rainfall, the farmers of soybean and tobacco crops have suffered losses. Nath demanded to conduct survey of the damaged crops and to disburse the relief amount within seven days.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Family Dies In A Road Accident While Rescuing Animals At Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

I Run This Government Like A Family To Ensure Happiness Of Citizens : CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: 19-year-old Youth Held For Trying To Molest Minor In Satna

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Police Collar 3 Criminals Involved In Shooting In Narmadapuram

MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

MP Elections 2023: Internal Squabbling Over Ticket Continues In BJP

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled

Madhya Pradesh: Indore-Bilaspur Among 3 Trains Cancelled