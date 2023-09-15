Bhopal: Kamal Nath Writes Letter To CM, Demands Relief For Farmers Of Rainfall-deficient Districts

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and have demanded relief amount to the farmers of rainfall-deficient districts, here on Thursday.

Unequal rainfall has affected the farmers badly. In some places of the state, above average rainfall have been received and in many districts the farmers are facing inadequate rainfall.

Nath in his letter stated that districts like Khargone, Sehore, Vidisha, Dhar, Neemuch, Harda, Narmadapuram and a few more have reported inadequate rainfall. Because of unequal rainfall, the farmers of soybean and tobacco crops have suffered losses. Nath demanded to conduct survey of the damaged crops and to disburse the relief amount within seven days.