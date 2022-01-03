Bhopal: Girl attacked by stray dogs, human rights panel seeks reply from Bhopal civic chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Human Rights Commission has sought a response from Bhopal municipal commissioner and health department officials within a week in connection with the incident of a minor girl attacked by stray dogs in the state capital.

The commission on Sunday also asked officials concerned to furnish details of the compensation provided to the father of the victim and her current health report, according to a statement issued by the commission.

The girl, about two to three years' old, was injured after some stray dogs attacked her on Saturday evening in Bag Sewania locality here. She was later rescued by a man and admitted to hospital, officials earlier said.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage went viral on social media platforms.

The human rights commission has also sought a reply from the authorities on the steps taken to contain the canine population in the city, under the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001.

It has also asked for the ward-wise number of stray dogs sterilised during the last year and the number of rabid canines removed from streets in the city.

The panel has also sought details of dog bite incidents, action taken in such cases, and monthly reports of meetings of the monitoring committee, as per the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules.

