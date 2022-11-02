Bhopal: Ganesh Singh Thakur appointed as MP Fingerprint Bureau director

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ganesh Singh Thakur has been appointed as Director of the Madhya Pradesh Fingerprint Bureau by Director General of police (DGP), Sudhir Saxena, officials said on Wednesday.

The officials added that DSP Thakur has been appointed as the director of the bureau on the recommendation of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), Chanchal Shekhar.

It is noteworthy that the fingerprint bureau helps in identifying the perpetrators involved in various crimes such as thefts, murders and competitive exam scams. The role of the fingerprint bureau is also pivotal in identifying the deceased and nabbing the accused involved in killing them.

A number of criminals have been arrested by utilising national automatic fingerprint identification system. This year, an accused involved in the killing of an individual was arrested from Ujjain, in connection with which, a finger print official from Jabalpur was awarded.