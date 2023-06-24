 Bhopal: GAD Issues Notice To Nisha Bangare, Accuses Of Illegally Occupying Govt House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: GAD Issues Notice To Nisha Bangare, Accuses Of Illegally Occupying Govt House

Bhopal: GAD Issues Notice To Nisha Bangare, Accuses Of Illegally Occupying Govt House

During her posting as Deputy Collector in Bhopal, a government house was allotted to her in Char Imli. She did not vacate the house at F 5/27 in Char Imli despite her transfer to Chhatarpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
Nisha Bangare |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): General Administration Department (GAD) has issued notice to Deputy Collector of Lovekush Nagar (Chhatarpur) Nisha Bangare, charging her with illegal occupation of government house in Bhopal. She has been accused of violating Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (conduct) Rules, 1965.

During her posting as Deputy Collector in Bhopal, a government house was allotted to her in Char Imli. She did not vacate the house at F 5/27 in Char Imli despite her transfer to Chhatarpur.

‘No house allotted’

Nisha Bangare told Free Press that as no government house was allotted to her in Chhattarpur, she did not vacate the bungalow in Bhopal.

She added that there was no problem in vacating the house. She also said that as part of conspiracy, orders were issued against her in back date.

Nisha Bangare resigned by alleging that government did not give permission to attend Sarvadharma Shanti Sammelan and World Peace Prize programme to be organised by her engineer husband Suresh Agrawal in Amla in Betul district on Sunday.

However, the government has not granted permission to Sarvadharma Shanti Sammelan as its participants also include foreigners. On tourist VISA, foreigners cannot attend the programmes and permission of Ministry of External Affairs is required.

Read Also
Bhopal: Gas Victims Demand Damages From UCC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 116th Foundation Day Of Punjab And Sindh Bank Celebrated

Bhopal: 116th Foundation Day Of Punjab And Sindh Bank Celebrated

Bhopal: Hindi Version Of Brahmin The Great Launched

Bhopal: Hindi Version Of Brahmin The Great Launched

Bhopal: GAD Issues Notice To Nisha Bangare, Accuses Of Illegally Occupying Govt House

Bhopal: GAD Issues Notice To Nisha Bangare, Accuses Of Illegally Occupying Govt House

Bhopal: Palak Sharma Wins 3 Gold Medals In National Diving Contest

Bhopal: Palak Sharma Wins 3 Gold Medals In National Diving Contest

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Meet In Patna With Snakes, Monkeys

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Compares Opposition Meet In Patna With Snakes, Monkeys