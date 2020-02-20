Bhopal: Future police will be equipped with technology instead of arms, says KamalNath

BHOPAL: The two day IPS Officers' Conclave 2020 started from Wednesday in Bhopal. CM Nath while addressing the inaugural session at Minto Hall said that the future police force will be equipped with technologies instead of arms. The police force will have to update itself with the latest technologies and learn to adopt them.

State Government will give all possible support to the police force in this direction. He hoped that in future the police of Madhya Pradesh would be so skilful in terms of using the emerging technologies that it would be ideal for other states.

He added that the economic growth also brings with it economic crimes. The police force needs to be familiar with the nature of economic crimes. He said that harmony among the organs of governance is imperative for quality results.

Chief Minister said that India is a complex country. Madhya Pradesh itself is a unique State full of diversities. One of its greatest strengths is that it remains united despite diversities.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is not only the largest forest State but also the largest tribal State. Therefore, in view of socio-economic diversities there are many challenges before the police in Madhya Pradesh.

He said that the world is changing rapidly. Social behaviour and attitudes are also changing due to technological advancement. The police force, therefore need to recognize the change.

Chief Minister said that police is the face of governance. It is the police that gives message to the society. He said that there is no home-grown terrorism.

It is because tolerant Indian society has a big role as it has an amazing ability to encompass everyone and everything. He said that the police administration needs to understand these changes and strategize accordingly.

Chief Minister said that there is no place in India's ethos for divisions that split the society and brings it nearer to destruction.

DGP Police V.K. Singh in his welcome address said that in view of the changing global scenario and the changes coming in the socio-economic fabric, the challenging role of the police needs to be understood clearly.

He thanked the Chief Minister for taking decisions like extension of housing facilities for the police force and weekly holiday.

IPS Association President Vijay Yadav demanded that police commissioner system be implemented in the state. He cited that the system has been adopted in various metropolitan cities of the country and is running well.

He added that the cities like Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal need the system. CM cleared that the idea of the police commissioner system has not been discarded but kept in waiting.