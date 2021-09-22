Bhopal: Four get 7-year imprisonment in Vyapam scam

BHOPAL: The special CBI court here on Wednesday sentenced four persons to seven years of imprisonment in Vyapam police recruitment scam-2012 case. The CBI public prosecutor Sushil Kumar Pandey told Free Press that the court of Niti Raj

Sisodia announced the verdict on Wednesday. Four accused OK Yadav, Pushpendra Singh, Manoj Kushwaha and Shriniwas Singhal were convicted. The court has also convicted Mithun Tagore, Mohammad Iqrar and Ashish Sharma in the case. In 2012, Vyapam had conducted police recruitment examination. Many candidates cleared the exam with help of impersonators. But later, their photograph or signatures did not match. Thus, they were arrested. Following SC order, the CBI took up the investigation and registered case. According to Pandey, in place of candidates OK Yadav and Pushpendra Singh, impersonators took the exam. Middlemen Ajay Shakya, Mohammad Iqrar and Dev Dutt Sharma helped them to qualify the exam. Similarly, in place of candidate Manoj Kushwaha, impersonator Shriniwas Singhal appeared for the test with the help of middlemen Shantilal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:40 PM IST