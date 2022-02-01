Bhopal: Four district collectors, two police officers shifted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has shifted four district collectors, a state secretariat officer said.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department on Tuesday, Jabalpur collector Karmveer Sharma has been appointed as Managing Director (MD), Energy Development Corporation, while

Rewa Collector Illaiyaraja T has been transferred to Jabalpur in the same capacity.

Similarly, Collector Alirajpur, Manoj Pushp has been appointed as collector Rewa and Rishi Garg, Executive Director of Madhya Pradesh Industry Development Corporation has been transferred to Harda as collector.

Collector Harda, Sanjay Gupta has been posted as assistant commissioner, cooperative societies and Raghvendra Singh, Additional Commissioner Sale Tax, Indore has been appointed as collector Alirajpur.

Besides, Neha Meena, additional commissioner, Sale Tax Indore, has been transferred as additional collector, Neemuch and Himanshu Chandra, Chief Executive Officer, Jila Panchyat Indore has been transferred to Shahdol in same capacity.

In an another order issued by home department, Bittu Sahgal, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Alirajpur has been appointed as superintendent of police (SP), EOW, Gwalior, while SP EOW Gwalior, Amit Singh has been transferred to Police Headquarters as assistant inspector general of police (AIG).

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 05:06 PM IST