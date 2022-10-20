Bhopal: Former dept officials, industrialist 15 among booked

FP NEWS SERVICE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal have registered a case against former director of horticulture department, deputy director Mandsaur, other officials and some private persons for alleged financial anomalies in implementation of government schemes.

Director general SPE, Kailash Makwana told Free Press that in the 2017-18, the state government had allocated an amount to provide financial assistance to horticulturists under government-run schemes like MIDH, PMKSY, RKVY and NMMP.

The then officials and the beneficiaries along with the agricultural instrument sellers and manufacturers manipulated the norms of the schemes and allegedly siphoned off government amounts. The ase has been registered against nine department officials, the then director Satyanand, deputy director Mandsour Manish Chouhan, rural horticulture development and extension officer Rajesh Jatav, Pappulal Patidar, Rajesh Madai, Satyam Mandloi, Suresh Dhakad, Dinesh Patidar for financial irregularities. Six other businessmen and industrialists have also been booked.

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY) pomegranate saplings were given to farmers. But because of the intense heat the saplings had dried up.