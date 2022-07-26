Chattisgarh: District horticulture officer of Naxal-affected Narayanpur district suspended for irregularities in RKVY | File Photo

Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey suspended District Horticulture Officer posted in the highly Naxal Affected district Narayanpur on Tuesday for carrying out irregularities in Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

The officer was suspended on the fifth day of the Chhattisgarh State Assembly when Narayanpur Congress MLA Chandan Kashyap moved the call of attention motion over massive corruption that occurred in the construction of shade, net house and pack house under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY).

During the call of attention, the Naryanpur MLA alleged that the officials had taken signatures of farmers from the Abhujhmad area of the Narayanpur district on plain papers.

Secondly, massive irregularities took place in the construction of shade, net house and pack house under the RKVY.

During the assembly proceeding Agriculture Minister Choubey tried to clarify the stand of the government that the farmers were paid the amount through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and henceforth chances of financial irregularities are negligible.

Amid this, Congress MLAs Chandan Kashyap and Santkumar Netam alleged that the farmers of the highly remote Abhujhmad region are illiterate and in such a case taking their signature on a blank paper was a serious crime. The MLAs demanded the corrupt officers involved in the offence must be indicted.

Finally, the Agriculture Minister announced the suspension of the Narayanpur District Horticulture Officer in the House and also instructed an impartial departmental inquiry in the case.