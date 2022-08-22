Bhopal: Flood of misery, 16.5-CM rain brings city to knees; flooded roads, uprooted trees, water logging and power outage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Incessant rains for over 24 hours brought the city to its knees on Monday. A number of trees came down crashing while water gushed into the houses in many areas. Traffic was thrown out of gear as uprooted trees blocked the road. Bhopal received 16.5 cm rainfall between 6 am and 8 Pm on Monday. Over 200 colonies were badly affected due to waterlogging, while trees were uprooted at nearly 200 places. One person died after being trapped under a fallen tree. Prolonged power cuts added to problems in almost all residential colonies. People could not fetch drinking water in Bhopal. Net connectivity remained disrupted the whole day. Many roads were blocked due to the waterlogging. Many low-lying areas were poorly affected, as they were found flooded with rainwater

200 trees uprooted, traffic snarls on roads

Rains coupled with wind uprooted more than 200 trees along roadsides in Bhopal, and also caused power supply disruptions in many areas as well as traffic snarls. Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel were seen clearing the roads of trees and branches fallen on the pathways. More than half of the city's electricity supply remained shut since late Sunday night. Road leading to RCVP Academy of Administration was flooded and disrupted traffic flow. As a result, the traffic was stopped from both sides. Traffic was diverted on Raisen Road due to falling trees on the road itself. A part of an old house collapsed near Kotwali police station.

200 colonies face flood-like situation

There was waterlogging across the state capital. Rainwater gushed in 200 colonies. The Indus Empire in the Bawadiakalan area was flooded. In all, 18 families were trapped due to submergence of the first floor of many houses. Bhopal Municipal Corporation team rushed to rescue them. Many areas of Kolar were inundated. More than 50 shops in Lalita Nagar and Nayapura had up to two feet of water. The residents of about 200 colonies faced flood-like situations. The colonies are Bawdia Kalan, Danishkunj, Mandakini, Shahpura, Karaund, Bhanpur, Shivnagar Chhala, Aishbagh, Chandbad Bajaria, Ashoka Garden, Tilajamalpura, Mahamai ka Bagh, Jagdishpur, Islamnagar, Aikkhedi, Patel Nagar, Anand Nagar, Misrod, Bagsevania, Bagh Mughalia, Danish Nagar, Arera Colony, Nehru Nagar, Gomti Colony, Indrapuri, Aakriti Eco Green City, Nilbabad, Ratibad. Due to deteriorating conditions in low lying areas, many people were shifted to safer places.

Biker dies after tree falls on him

A tree fell on a bike rider near Tarun Pushkar, due to which he died on the spot. TT Nagar police station incharge Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said that the deceased Akbar was a resident of South TT Nagar. It was not immediately clear whether the tree fell on bike while riding or whether he was standing under the tree that fell later.

Halali river in spate

A flood-like situation surfaced in Misrod. Bhopal-Berasia Road was closed as the Halali river swelled at Eitkhedi. The wind blew at a speed of 32 kilometres per hour. Seven gates of Kaliasot Dam, 5 of Bhadbhada and Kerwa Dam were opened.

Telecommunication goes for a toss

Telecommunication companies have also been affected by heavy rain along with the storm. On Monday morning, mobile networks were disrupted. Customers continued to suffer as phone and internet services were disrupted.

Schools remain closed

Schools in Bhopal district were closed on Monday due to torrential rains. The weather forecast had prompted the authorities to issue orders on Sunday evening for the closure of schools.

Cruise Boat almost sinks in Upper Lake

A cruise in Upper Lake almost submerged into water due to strong winds on Monday morning in Bhopal. The waves of the lake were seen rising up to 20 feet. A team of 20 employees of BMC and MP Tourism was pressed into service for rescue work.

Traffic chaos on flooded roads

Motorists had a torrid time as low lying roads were deluged with rainwater. In the wake of heavy rains, roads of low lying areas have turned into small rivulets. At a few places there was knee deep water on roads. Engines of some cars went out of order, leaving drivers high and dry.The roads leading towards Raj Bhawan from PHQ have turned into a small river. Many car drivers decided to take U turns instead of plying their vehicles on this particular road. Likewise, roads in old city such as Shahjehanabad, Aishbagh, Shahpura road, MP Nagar area roads, Lili Talkies road, Rang Mahal road, Teelajamalpura road, Mata Mandir road, Chola road, Nariyal Kheda road etc have taken the shape of small rivulets, causing lot of problem to even pedestrians.

Traffic chaos was also seen at various squares as traffic signals remained out of order due to power snap.

