Bhopal: Five migrant labourers killed, 13 hurt as truck overturns

BHOPAL: Five migrant labourers were killed and 13 sustained injuries after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Narsinghpur district on late Saturday night.

Nearly 20 labourers of Uttar Pradesh were in the truck laden with mangoes. ADM-Narsinghpur Manoj Thakur said the mishap happened at around 11 pm on Saturday when the truck overturned on road near Patha village under Mungwani police station area. Injured were admitted to Narsinghpur district hospital, the condition of two is stated to be very critical, he added.

All the 20 migrant workers, natives of Etah and Jhansi districts of UP, had boarded the truck from Hyderabad to Agra.

One of the injured showing COVID-19 like symptoms has been isolated from others. Swab samples of all the other labourers for coronavirus test was also taken.

In the last two weeks, at least ten migrant workers from UP returning home from Maharashtra and South India have died in Madhya Pradesh. Walking way back to their home, a number of migrant workers have fallen to illness, heatstroke and accidents. While Narsinghpuur’s Saturday accident left five killed, deaths of labourers marching home on foot has been reported from Barwani, Shajapur, Khandwa and Rajgarh districts of MP.