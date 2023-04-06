Bhopal: Five handicraft products of Madhya Pradesh get GI tag

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five handicraft products of Madhya Pradesh have received Geographical Indications (GI) tags. The products included wrought iron crafts of Dindori, batik print of Ujjain, handmade carpet of Gwalior, stone craft of Bhedaghat in Jabalpur and handloom saris and fabrics of Waraseoni.

This is the first time that so many products of the state have received GI tag simultaneously. Along with this, the number of GI tagged products has increased to 19 in the state.A GI tag is a type of label in which a product is given special geographical identity, which is given by the Union Ministry of Commerce.

Additional Chief Secretary Manu Shrivastava said, “It is for the first time that Madhya Pradesh government has secured GI tag on its own. All the earlier GI tags for products from the state were secured through Union government and private organisations.”

The feat was achieved in coordination with cottage and village industries department, local producer organisations with cooperation of NABARD textile committee and Ministry of Textiles, he said. “We had signed an MoU during Global Investors' Meet held in Indore in January this year in this regard.”

In his tweet, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles Piyush Goyal extended congratulations on receiving GI tags.