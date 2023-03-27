MP: Morena's Gajak, Rewa's Sunderja mangoes get GI tag, CM Chouhan thanks PM Modi | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Morena’s famous gajak and Rewa’s Sunderja mangoes have earned the geographical indication (GI) tag on Sunday, informed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a tweet.

CM Chouhan expressed gratitude to PM Modi and said, “It is a matter of pleasure that our Rewa's Sunderja mango and Morena's Gajak have got global recognition through #GITag.Congratulations to the brothers and sisters of Rewa and Morena and all the people of the state for this honour! Thank you honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Piyush Goyal.”

Morena’s gajak is a popular sweet of the Gwalior-Chambal region and is consumed during winters. The campaign to get it a GI tag began in 2019 under collector Priyanka Das.

On the other hand, Rewa’s Sunderja mango is characterised by its distinct aroma and sweetness. These mangoes do not have fibres in them.

What is GI tag?

Every region is known for its traditional and regional products, and Geographical Indications also known as GI tags, are signs that celebrate the specific geographical origin and qualities and characteristics of the product that are due to that origin.

Chanderi sarees, Bagh prints, etc. are some other products from MP that have the GI tag.