Bhopal: FIR lodged against former OSD of directorate of higher education for demanding bribe of Rs 1.5L

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : The Arera Hills police station have registered a case under Corruption (Prevention) Act against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of directorate of higher education for demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the accused had demanded bribe for appointing complainant on compassionate grounds.

Arera Hills police station house officer (SHO) RK Singh said that the accused OSD has been identified as Dr Sanjay Jain, whose audio clip had gone viral on all social media platforms on February 16. In the audio, Jain could be heard demanding Rs 1.5 lakh from complainant Nishant Raikwar. Raikwar’s father was posted at the gazetted establishment branch of Directorate of Higher Education, who died some time back.

When Raikwar sought appointment from Dr Jain, he demanded bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from Raikwar over a phone call. Raikwar recorded the call and uploaded it on social media platforms, following which Dr Jain was suspended.

On Friday, the police lodged an FIR against Dr Jain.

