Bhopal: Dalit man assaulted over loan repayment

Bhopal: A dalit man was assaulted in Rajgarh district on Thursday because he had failed to pay the loan instalment on time, police said on Friday.

The man, Khaniyalal, had taken a loan of ₹1 lakh from a private finance company five years ago. However, he was not able to pay the instalment on time.

On Thursday morning, the company’s recovery manager Dilip Yadav reached the house of the victim and demanded that he pay the installment on time.

Manager allegedly hit Khaniyalal on his head with a stone

Khaniyalal asked for more time to pay the installment and this led to a heated exchange between the manager and Khaniyalal. The manager allegedly hit Khaniyalal on his head with a stone, causing profuse bleeding.

Villagers caught hold of the accused Dilip Yadav and tied him to a tree, even as some of them took Khaniyalal to hospital, according to police station in-charge of Khilchipur Prabhat Goud. Khaniyalal is a resident of Jaitpur-khurd village, he said.

Both the victim and the accused have sustained injuries in the assault, the police said. The police have registered a case against the manager under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Atrocity Act.

No arrest has been made so far.