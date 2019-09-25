Bhopal: FDA, railways conduct drive; inspect food joints, stalls

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) continued with its drive against adulteration on Tuesday, while Western Central Railways (WCR) launched a drive to mark ‘Swachh Aahar Diwas’ on the day at the railway station.

FDA teams collected samples of milk products like Paneers, Mawa and other milk eatables from various outlets under Repeat Sampling campaign, informed FDA inspector DK Verma.

Similarly, the team also collected samples paan mixed with tobacco from betel shops during drive against tobacco and gutka. Meanwhile, Railway officials conducted inspection and carried out cleanliness drive at various Railway stations.

Officials also took the stock of the cleanliness at platforms and instructed the vendors to cooperate with the Railways in maintaining the proper sanitation at platform.

A team of officials conducted inspection of food stalls, food plaza, tea stalls and catering centres of Bhopal station. Food samples were also collected to check the quality. Rates lists were verified at platforms.

Inspection of Pantry car of Kushinagar (11015) train was also carried out by the railway officers and staff. Cleanliness, hygienic conditions and food quality were inspected.